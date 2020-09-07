An 'ambitious' deal being hammered out

Catherine McGuinness, Chair of the Policy & Resources Committee at the City of London Corporation, explains what a Swiss-British financial services deal would entail.

This content was published on September 7, 2020 - 16:06

swissinfo.ch

Officials are negotiating an "ambitious" framework for allowing banks, insurance companies and traders to cooperate between the two countries.

It should also ensure that financial workers in both countries are allowed to move freely between the two financial centres.

The flexible approach to the deal could create a template for other countries to follow.

The City of London Corporation represents the interests of financial companies in London.