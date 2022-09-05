Animal welfare: people’s initiative takes aim at factory farming
Swiss voters decide on September 25 on a proposed ban on factory farming, a sensitive issue in an agricultural country that already has strict animal welfare legislation.This content was published on September 5, 2022 - 17:15
Animal rights and welfare organisations, which collected the necessary 100,000 signatures for a public vote, argue that in 25 years the welfare requirements for livestock and poultry should at least meet the criteria put forward in 2018 by Bio Suisse, the organic farmers’ organisation. The initiative is backed by Greenpeace, Bio Suisse, the Small Farmers’ Association, the Swiss Animal Protection Society, Pro Natura and the Green Party.
However, both government and parliament consider that farm animals already have adequate protection under current legislation and are calling on voters to reject the initiative.
