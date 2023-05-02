Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Anniversary of the Glacier Garden Lucerne

  • Since opening its doors on May 1, 1873, over 14 million guests have visited the Lucerne Glacier Garden. zvg/Gletschergarten Luzern
  • The rock formation took shape around 20,000 years ago through glacial erosion. zvg/Gletschergarten Luzern
  • In the past few years, the Glacier Garden has invested over CHF20 million in a new rock pathway. Keystone / Urs Flueeler
  • Almost 500 detonations were necessary to complete the underground cave tour. ZVG/GLETSCHERGARTEN LUZERN
    This content was published on May 2, 2023

    Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

    Change your password

    Do you really want to delete your profile?

    Newsletters
    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

    Weekly top stories

    Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

    Weekly

    The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.