History Anniversary of the Glacier Garden Lucerne Since opening its doors on May 1, 1873, over 14 million guests have visited the Lucerne Glacier Garden. zvg/Gletschergarten Luzern The rock formation took shape around 20,000 years ago through glacial erosion. zvg/Gletschergarten Luzern In the past few years, the Glacier Garden has invested over CHF20 million in a new rock pathway. Keystone / Urs Flueeler Almost 500 detonations were necessary to complete the underground cave tour. ZVG/GLETSCHERGARTEN LUZERN This content was published on May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Other language: 1 Deutsch (de) Gletschergarten Luzern Jubiläum
