Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Army Reconnaissance Detachment AAD10

  • The AAD10 in a maritime environment. VBS
  • AAD10 soldiers in action in an urban setting. VBS
  • AAD10 soldiers prepare to enter a building during a training exercise. VBS
  • AAD10 in Magadino, July 7, 2022. Ruedi Weiss
  • The AAD10 in Magadino, July 8, 2022. Ruedi Weiss
  • AAD10 divers during a training exercise in a Swiss lake. VBS
  • Training in first aid. VBS
  • Soldiers getting a briefing before a mission. RTS
    This content was published on November 29, 2022 - 09:00


    Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

    Share this story

    Change your password

    Do you really want to delete your profile?