Swiss Politics Army Reconnaissance Detachment AAD10 The AAD10 in a maritime environment. VBS AAD10 soldiers in action in an urban setting. VBS AAD10 soldiers prepare to enter a building during a training exercise. VBS AAD10 in Magadino, July 7, 2022. Ruedi Weiss The AAD10 in Magadino, July 8, 2022. Ruedi Weiss AAD10 divers during a training exercise in a Swiss lake. VBS Training in first aid. VBS Soldiers getting a briefing before a mission. RTS This content was published on November 29, 2022 - 09:00
