Avenches

  • Glass adornments were characteristic of Gallic culture. SMRA / A. Schneider
  • Sequani potin coin. This coin from another Gallic people proves the existence of long-distance trade. SMRA / A. Schneider
  • Iron spur. The Gauls were renowned and feared horsemen. SMRA / A. Schneider
  • Iron ring set with an agate intaglio, possibly depicting the god Apollo with his lyre. It is, in any case, proof that the Mediterranean world had reached Avenches. SMRA / A. Schneider
  • Razor SMRA / A. Schneider
  • Copper alloy fibula with a chain. SMRA / A. Schneider
  • Tweezers. This type of object shows that the Helvetians took care of their appearance. SMRA / A. Schneider
  • Axe used in woodworking. SMRA / A. Schneider
  • Upper jaw of a horse. The blackened and damaged incisors and canines indicate exposure to flames, i.e., the head was roasted. SMRA / A. Schneider
  • Reconstructed setting of a home interior using various objects discovered in Avenches. B. Reymond / SMRA
  • Bone stylus for writing on wax. This is the only Gallic writing implement discovered so far in Avenches. SMRA / A. Schneider
  • Roman bust of a woman wearing a torc. This piece of jewellery shows that some aspects of Gallic culture survived Romanisation. © Andreas Schneider 2019 / SMRA
  • Small votive altar in limestone testifying to Gallo-Roman religious syncretism, since it is dedicated to Mercury-Cissonius, the synthesis of a Roman and a Gallic god. SMRA


    This content was published on November 24, 2022 - 10:32

