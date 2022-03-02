Culture Banality is in the beholder's eyes: Schnyder's works Stilleben, JF + M, 1970. This still life was Schnyder's first painting, done with the help of his wife, Margret Rufener - an artist who knows how to paint and draw. Gunnar Meier Photography Looking at the stil life in the previous picture, Schnyder tells that this work was exhibited beside a Habsburg portrait in the first meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, when it was called European Management Forum, in 1971. swissinfo.ch These seven works are the only sample of Schnyder's art made during the swingin' Bern years featuring in the retrospectives. Although the locus of the action then was in the Kunsthalle Bern, this series is being shown in the Museum of Fine Arts (Kunstmuseum). swissinfo.ch Jean-Frédéric Schnyder during the shooting of the film "22 Schweizer Künstler" (22 Swiss Artists, by Peter von Gunten), February 1969. Schnyder also took part in the homonimous exhibition, organized by Harald Szeemann in the Kunsthalle. Balthasar Burkhard, Katalog, 2017 View of the exhibition in the Bern Museum of Fine Arts (Kunstmuseum), with the Empire State Building (1971) at the forefront. The sculpture is made of Lego pieces, chewing gum, incense sticks, and neon lights on top of a metal suitcase cointaining a high-voltage transformer. swissinfo.ch Exterraner, 1974, miniature made of synthetic resin on tin (15,4 x 14 x 3 cm). Museum Of Fine Arts Bern, Switzerland, All Rights Reserved Torso, 1980. Jean-Frédéric Schnyder says that there is nothing symbolic or esoteric in his work. swissinfo.ch How to Paint, 1973. swissinfo.ch Teddy douce, 09.1984. Museum Of Fine Arts Bern, Switzerland, All Rights Reserved Dritchi V, 1986. Schnyder's dog Dritchi, a Tibetan terrier, features in a series of eight paintings made in 1985-86. Museum Of Fine Arts Bern, Switzerland, All Rights Reserved Dritchi VI, 1986. Tibetan terriers are revered in Tibet, where they are not supposed to be sold, but only offered as a gift. Museum Of Fine Arts Bern, Switzerland, All Rights Reserved Dritchi VIII, 1986. Maybe there's something to be said about projection, transference, alter-ego, and other psychological phenomena in Schnyder's art. But the artist will certainly disagree. (Museum Of Fine Arts Bern, Switzerland, All Rights Reserved Micky, 02.1985. Yes, you guessed right: this one is based on the Walt Disney character. Museum Of Fine Arts Bern, Switzerland, All Rights Reserved This content was published on March 2, 2022 - 20:48 March 2, 2022 - 20:48 More More The fight for gender equality in Swiss art institutions Art museums are still mostly occupied by works made by men. Awareness has only recently been raised in Switzerland, stirring the cultural scene. Tags: Culture Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Share this story
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.