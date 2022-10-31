Science Biodigesters built by ACED et EREP in Benin The semi-buried biodigester under construction (left) and in service (right). EREP, ACED The biodigester at the end of the work cycle, its tarpaulin inflated with biogas, which can be taken out and stored in bags via the blue tube attached to the top. ACED A group of market gardeners pose in front of the biodigester during a training session on its use. Repic The biodigester is currently not in use. ACED This content was published on October 31, 2022 - 14:20 October 31, 2022 - 14:20 More More Why melting glaciers affect us all Alpine glaciers could disappear by the end of the century. The consequences will be felt not only in the Swiss Alps but throughout Europe. Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Let’s Talk: the future of Crypto Nation Switzerland Can Switzerland succeed in its ambitions to become a leading global hub for cryptocurrency and blockchain industries? Share this story
