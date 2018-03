This content was published on October 4, 2016 11:00 AM Oct 4, 2016 - 11:00

Algorithms have several applications: from launching satellites to deciding what you see on your Facebook news feed. They can also help in a bit of detective work.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.