This content was published on October 28, 2011 11:23 AM Oct 28, 2011 - 11:23

On October 28, the Bolshoi, one of the world’s most famous opera and ballet houses, reopens, after a major renovation lasting several years. The cost was over a billion francs. A Swiss firm that specialises in theatre technology took part in the renovation – building the new stage for the prestigious Moscow venue. (SF/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.