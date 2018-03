This content was published on August 26, 2010 2:53 PM Aug 26, 2010 - 14:53

Old screws and rusty nails get a new lease on life.

Recycle Art creates magnificent figures using scrap metal salvaged from the junk yard. Dozens of sculptures are on display at the showroom in canton Aargau. (Images: Susan Vogel-Misicka, swissinfo.ch)

