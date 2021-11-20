Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Bubble Houses

  • Mysterious, eye-catching and absolutely unique. The inhabitable concrete capsules of the Museum Motel L'Utopia in Raon L'Etape, a small village in the French Vosges. Designed by Pascal Häusermann, 1967. Keystone / Brocard Pascal
  • The Goetheanum I, designed by Rudolf Steiner, the founder of anthroposophy, 1914. Rudolf Steiner Archiv
  • An earthen house by the architect Peter Vetsch in the canton of Thurgau. Keystone
  • The house of Buckminster Fuller's futuristic Dom-Architecture. Credit: Vintage Images / Alamy Stock Photo
  • The prototype of the Rondo Houses of Basel architects Angelo and Dante Casoni in the International Plastic Exhibition in Germany, October 1971. Keystone / Dejaco
  • The apartment of architect Daniel Grataloup in Geneva in August 1970. Keystone / Max Vaterlaus
  • This villa was the first building to combine the designs, techniques and materials resulting from previous research by architect Daniel Grataloup. It was built in 1972 near Geneva. grataloup
  • Bubble House of Swiss architect Pascal Häusermann and Claude Costy, 1966. Beldonne (France) Centre Pompidou / MNAM-CCI / Bibliothèque Kandinsky / Fonds Cardot-Loly
  • In Geneva, you can spend a night in the Ecocapsule and test the self-sufficient Tiny House. Ecocaspule
  • Stay overnight in the Bubble Suite in the middle of the forest: a new tourist trend. adventurecamp
    This content was published on November 20, 2021 - 08:00

    Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

    Share this story

    Join the conversation!

    With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.

    You can Login or register here.