Christmas Carols in Switzerland

This content was published on December 23, 2020 - 11:43

Lance Tschannen

In our archive we found Christmas songs and melodies from the four linguistic regions of Switzerland, produced by the Swiss Short-Wave Service KWD in 1975. You hear Christmas carols sung in German, Swiss-German, French, Gruyère dialect, Italian and Romantsch.

Here's the complete list of the joyful tunes you can hear in this interview:

1. Noël suisse - Swiss Christmas (Anonymus). Zürich: Maibaum Instrumental Folk Ensemble. Alfred Stern, conductor

2. Kommt all herein, ihr Engelein - Come All Ye Little Angels (Trad., arr. G. Kölliker). Berne: Female Voices of the Choir of the Blind. Gottfried Kölliker, conductor

3. Berceuse de Noël - Christmas Lullabye (Trad., arr. J. Bovet). Mixed Choir of Prilly. Fernand Verdon, conductor

4. Pê vê la miné - Towards Midnight (Trad., arr. J. Bovet). Bulle: Maîtrise Saint-Pierre aux Liens. André Corboz, conductor

5. Natale - Christmas (R. Galfetti, arr. C. Cavadini). Locarno: Choir and Instrumentalists of the Teachers' Seminary. Claudio Cavadini and Antonio Lava, conductors

6. Da mesa notg fidaivlamein - At Midnight (Trad., arr. G.A. Derungs). Chur: Mixed Choir of the Teachers' Seminary of Chur. Sur Gieri Cadruvi, Baritone; Esther Sialm, organ; Gion Antoni Derungs, conductor

7. Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht - Silent Night, Holy Night (F. Gruber. Trogen: Children of Pestalozzi Village

8. Die heilige Driikönige - The Three Holy Kings (Trad.). Lucerne Singers (with instrumentalists). A. Moenne, oboe; G. Weber, English horn; H. Przibilla, bassoon; Hansruedi Willisegger, conductor

9. Bells of Muothatal

The series "Musica Helvetica" explores different facets of music in Switzerland from its earliest beginnings to the latest works of modern Swiss composers, from folk music to rock and jazz. This historical series span the years 1972 to 1998.







