Clear ‘yes’ to the climate change law
Our reporters were on the ground at the pro and contra camps when the first projection of the vote on the climate law was announced.
This content was published on June 18, 2023
Our reporters were on the ground at the pro and contra camps when the first projection of the vote on the climate law was announced.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.