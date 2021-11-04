Cooking up carbon credits

Far away from the climate negotiations in Glasgow, these families in Peru are expected to be among the first to be part of an official Swiss carbon credit scheme.

This content was published on November 4, 2021 - 09:00

Paula Dupraz-Dobias

By consuming less wood and offering small improvements to people's lives, the new improved cookers are in line with a bilateral treaty between the two countries signed in 2020. It comes as talks over carbon offsetting hit an international stalemate.



