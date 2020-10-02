Education CoronaQuest This content was published on October 2, 2020 - 13:41 October 2, 2020 - 13:41 See in another language: 1 中文 (zh) 边玩边学：与病毒作战 About CoronaQuest - canton of Vaud Once a ‘playground’ for the few, the Alps are now an amusement park for all Swiss Alpine resorts are installing rides and other attractions on their slopes. Tags: Education Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Share this story
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.