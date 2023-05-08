Coronation King Charles III
The British embassy in Switzerland streamed the coronation in the Arthouse Alba cinema in Zurich, with the British Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation, James Squire, diplomats and British, Swiss and Commonwealth families.
This content was published on May 8, 2023
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.