Coronation King Charles III

The British embassy in Switzerland streamed the coronation in the Arthouse Alba cinema in Zurich, with the British Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation, James Squire, diplomats and British, Swiss and Commonwealth families. 

This content was published on May 8, 2023

