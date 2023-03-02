Creating peace in Ukraine: live podcast discussion

In a special live recording of the Inside Geneva podcast, host Imogen Foulkes was joined by experts in conflict resolution to discuss what a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine might look like, and to find out what makes a successful, sustainable peace.

This content was published on March 2, 2023 minutes

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

Why do some peace negotiations take years? Why do few succeed and why do so many fail?



This episode brought together: Katia Papagianni, Director of Policy and Mediation Support at the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue; Keith Krause, Director at the Centre on Conflict, Development, and Peacebuilding at the Geneva Graduate Institute; Hiba Qasas, Head of Secretariat at the Principles for Peace Initiative and Shefali Nandhra, a student in sustainable development at the Geneva Graduate Institute.



To hear the audio version of this podcast and other episodes, subscribe to Inside Geneva on Apple PodcastsExternal link, SpotifyExternal link, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Disclaimer: video subtitles were created automatically

Subscribe to our newsletter to get every episode sent straight to your inbox.