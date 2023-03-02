Navigation

Culinary heritage of Switzerland

  • Absinthe / Neuchâtel Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio)
  • Appenzeller Mostbröckli (cured, smoked and dried meat) / Appenzell Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio)
  • Chestnuts / Ticino, Graubünden Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio)
  • Gazzosa (lemonade) / Ticino Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio)
  • Zuger Kirsch and Rigi Kirsch (colourless cherry brandy) / Zug, Lucerne Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio)
  • Carrot cake / Aargau Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio)
  • Alpenbitter (liqueur made from 42 Alpine herbs) / Appenzell, Lucerne Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio)
  • Boutefas (smoked pork sausage) / Vaud, Fribourg Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio)
  • Cardoon (artichoke thistle) / Geneva Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio)
  • Etivaz (hard cheese) / Vaud Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio)
  • Meringue / Fribourg Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio)
  • Desiccated pears / Uri, Unterwald Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio)
  • Salsiz (dried sausage made from pork, beef or game) / Graubünden Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio)
  • Nut tart / Graubünden Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio)
    March 2, 2023

