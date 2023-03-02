History Culinary heritage of Switzerland Absinthe / Neuchâtel Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio) Appenzeller Mostbröckli (cured, smoked and dried meat) / Appenzell Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio) Chestnuts / Ticino, Graubünden Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio) Gazzosa (lemonade) / Ticino Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio) Zuger Kirsch and Rigi Kirsch (colourless cherry brandy) / Zug, Lucerne Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio) Carrot cake / Aargau Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio) Alpenbitter (liqueur made from 42 Alpine herbs) / Appenzell, Lucerne Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio) Boutefas (smoked pork sausage) / Vaud, Fribourg Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio) Cardoon (artichoke thistle) / Geneva Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio) Etivaz (hard cheese) / Vaud Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio) Meringue / Fribourg Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio) Desiccated pears / Uri, Unterwald Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio) Salsiz (dried sausage made from pork, beef or game) / Graubünden Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio) Nut tart / Graubünden Antal Thoma (Editions Infolio) This content was published on March 2, 2023 - 16:36 March 2, 2023 - 16:36 Other languages: 2 Deutsch (de) Das kulinarische Erbe der Schweiz Italiano (it) Il Patrimonio culinario svizzero More More Anti-Semitism in Switzerland Anti-Semitic prejudices tend to rise to the surface during crises. Switzerland has a history of this kind of discrimination. Tags: Lifestyle Culture Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Swiss Film Selection SWI swissinfo.ch offers a selection of Swiss films in English chosen from the Swiss streaming platform Play Suisse. Share this story
