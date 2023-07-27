Cutting sugar in drinks: are producers doing enough?

In February 2023, a campaign to cut sugar in drinks gathered momentum when ten more companies added their names to the Milan Declaration, already signed by 14 companies.

This content was published on July 27, 2023 - 13:30

They have all promised to reduce sugar content in the targeted products by 10% by the end of 2024. The Milan Declaration is an initiative of the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office that was first drawn up in 2015.

The new signatories include Coca-Cola Switzerland, Rivella and supermarket chain Volg. Anti-sugar campaigners say the measures do not go far enough and there are demands for a tax on sugar.