Davos, without WEF

  • With restaurants closed, skiers take their lunch break on the street. Meinrad Schade
  • Postplatz, a square in Davos Platz. Meinrad Schade
  • Masks must be worn in public throughout the whole town. Meinrad Schade
  • The empty ice-hockey arena in Davos. Meinrad Schade
  • The Hotel Intercontinental, normally the overnight choice of various prominent WEF attendees. Meinrad Schade
  • A solitary breakfast diner in the Hilton Garden Inn. Meinrad Schade
  • The town's new culture centre was set to officially open on December 18, 2020, but the pandemic has delayed things. Meinrad Schade
  • The winter ice rink, a favourite meeting point for locals. Meinrad Schade
  • Good weather brings out lots of walkers and cross-country skiers. Meinrad Schade
  • The "Chalet After 7" restaurant, beside the Jakobshornbahn lift station. Meirad Schade
  • A view from the (closed) Kirchner Museum towards the Steigenberger Grandhotel Belvédère. Meinrad Schade
  • View over the town towards the Davos Platz train station. Meinrad Schade
    This content was published on January 25, 2021 - 09:00
    Meinrad Schade (Fotos)

