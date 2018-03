A football match in Monrovia, Liberia, between veterans who served various rebel organisations during the civil war.

A shepherd wounded by an anti-personnel mine in the Paghman province of Afghanistan.

A patient tries on a prosthesis at a Red Cross orthopaedic centre in Angola. The centre produces around 60 prostheses per month.

Women victims of landmines wait to be fitted with prosthetic legs at an International Committee of the Red Cross treatment centre in Kabul, Afghanistan, 2010.

An ex-government soldier plays soccer at an army rehabilitation centre in San Salvador, 1995.

A young woman who stepped on a landmine lies in a hospital in Grozny, Chechnya, Russia, 2001.

The disabled gather for the presenttion of prizes for the winners of an amputee bicycle race in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 1994. It is estimated that Afghanistan has the highest number of landmines in the world.

Prostheses constructed from the materials at hand for the patients in Mazar-i Sharif, Afghanistan, 2008.

A young girl passes by a hospital for amputations in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 1995.

The main street of Sokcho in 1967, 14 years after the end of the Korean War. The city, which belonged to North Korea before the war, lies in South Korea today.

This content was published on August 14, 2012 11:00 AM Aug 14, 2012 - 11:00

In the last 20 years, 45 million anti-personnel mines were eliminated worldwide. The number of victims dropped from 20,000 to 5,000 annually.

Still, thousands continue to live with the consequences of war. Their suffering is visible in countries like Afghanistan, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Cambodia, where orthopaedic centres have been built for the rehabilitation of amputees.

