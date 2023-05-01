Decoding the human brain in Davos
Artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT generate remarkably human-like results. But how intelligent is it really? SWI swissinfo.ch visits Lab42, a new AI lab in Davos, which is deploying playful techniques to better understand the fundamentals of human intelligence.
In addition to the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering, Davos is home to several leading research institutes. The newest is Lab 42, which opened its doors in July 2022, an AI lab that aims to better understand the fundamentals of human intelligence. The experts working at the research institute in southeast Switzerland are convinced that decoding the human brain is the key to developing AI that can help humanity solve big issues like the climate crisis or finding cancer treatments.
In the last episode of our "Exploring Science in Davos" series, we hear from the team at Lab42 about how they plan to develop human-level AI. Gamers participate in their research. Lab42 works as a hub, creating competitions and platforms where talented individuals and experts from all over the world bring their ideas to solve problems and exercises together in a playful way.
