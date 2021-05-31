Diplomatic back channels: when Reagan and Gorbachev met in Geneva

When US president Joe Biden meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, it won’t be the first time the leaders of two superpowers hold a summit in the Swiss city.

Biden and Putin will meet on the neutral ground of Switzerland in an attempt to patch up deteriorating relations. Nuclear arms control will be on the agenda, as it was in 1985, when then US president Ronald Reagan held historic talks with former head of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.

That Geneva summit proved to be a turning point in history.

How different was the context then? Why the choice of Switzerland? What was the outcome of the summit?