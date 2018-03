This content was published on April 8, 2009 5:01 PM Apr 8, 2009 - 17:01

When dog owners go on holiday, it is often a miserable experience for their canine friends, who wait out the time in concrete kennels. But the Doggy Hotel in Gsteig near Gstaad, offers a personalised service, with good food, plenty of walks and fresh air, and even a bit of grooming. Miro, a border collie from Lauenen, decided to check out the facilities for himself. (swissinfo, Julie Hunt)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.