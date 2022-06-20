Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Dominic Nahr's photos from the war in Ukraine

  • The family of Colonel Oleh Yashchyshyn, one of the Ukrainian soldiers killed in air strikes on the Yavoriv military base, at the Lchakiv cemetery in Lviv, March 15 Dominic Nahr / Nzz
  • The destroyed village of Teterivske, north of Kyiv, April 17 Dominic Nahr / NZZ
  • A small child in front of a house marked ‘children’ that was hit by a missile, injuring a boy, in Zherevpila, April 17 Dominic Nahr / NZZ
  • At the military hospital in Zaporizhia, April 25 Dominic Nahr / NZZ
  • Exhausted Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhia, April 28 Dominic Nahr / NZZ
  • People who fled their homes to escape the war in an improvised refugee shelter in Dnipro, April 21 Dominic Nahr / NZZ
  • A Russian missile landed on a neighbourhood in Zaporizhia after being shot down by Ukrainian air defences. An 11-year-old boy was injured and there is debris everywhere, April 28 Dominic Nahr / NZZ
  • Ben Dusing hugs a mother and her daughter from Donetsk after they crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland. Ben the Bunny is from Kentucky in the US and normally works as a lawyer, but he decided to come to Poland and welcome refugees with a pink bunny costume, April 15 Dominic Nahr / NZZ
  • A temporary Ukrainian base in a school near the frontline in Zaporizhia, April 28 Dominic Nahr / NZZ
  • A resident walks through her destroyed house in Teterivske, April 17 Dominic Nahr / NZZ
    June 20, 2022
