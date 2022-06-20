Life & Aging Dominic Nahr's photos from the war in Ukraine The family of Colonel Oleh Yashchyshyn, one of the Ukrainian soldiers killed in air strikes on the Yavoriv military base, at the Lchakiv cemetery in Lviv, March 15 Dominic Nahr / Nzz The destroyed village of Teterivske, north of Kyiv, April 17 Dominic Nahr / NZZ A small child in front of a house marked ‘children’ that was hit by a missile, injuring a boy, in Zherevpila, April 17 Dominic Nahr / NZZ At the military hospital in Zaporizhia, April 25 Dominic Nahr / NZZ Exhausted Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhia, April 28 Dominic Nahr / NZZ People who fled their homes to escape the war in an improvised refugee shelter in Dnipro, April 21 Dominic Nahr / NZZ A Russian missile landed on a neighbourhood in Zaporizhia after being shot down by Ukrainian air defences. An 11-year-old boy was injured and there is debris everywhere, April 28 Dominic Nahr / NZZ Ben Dusing hugs a mother and her daughter from Donetsk after they crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland. Ben the Bunny is from Kentucky in the US and normally works as a lawyer, but he decided to come to Poland and welcome refugees with a pink bunny costume, April 15 Dominic Nahr / NZZ A temporary Ukrainian base in a school near the frontline in Zaporizhia, April 28 Dominic Nahr / NZZ A resident walks through her destroyed house in Teterivske, April 17 Dominic Nahr / NZZ This content was published on June 20, 2022 - 11:32 June 20, 2022 - 11:32 Dominic Jahr Other languages: 3 Deutsch (de) Dominic Nahr's Fotos aus dem Ukraine-Krieg عربي (ar) صور دومينيك نهر خلال حرب أوكرانيا Pусский (ru) Военные вотографии Доминика Нара, сделанные в Украине More More Debunked: What we thought was true about Switzerland Tell friends you're visiting Switzerland and inevitably, some reactions will be full of clichés. Tags: Culture Conflict Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Watch us on YouTube! Visit our YouTube channel for informative and entertaining videos on a range of topics, including science, politics and Swiss people living abroad. Share this story
