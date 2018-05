This content was published on May 23, 2018 10:00 AM May 23, 2018 - 10:00

The town of Ecublens in canton Vaud has made great efforts to promote biodiversity. The municipality leaves a lot of space for animals and plants by limiting the use of lawn mowers. It's the first place in French-speaking Switzerland to receive the "Villeverte" green town label. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)

