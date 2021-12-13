Education projects supported by Swiss Solidarity in Senegal
The Swiss charity finances several local NGO projects focused on children's education in Senegal.This content was published on December 13, 2021 - 13:19
These programmes address problems such as dropping out of school, early marriage and pregnancy, and also violence. The aim is to empower children but also provide them with opportunities.
