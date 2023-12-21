International Geneva Energy saving measures at the UN Geneva UN employees and diplomats are leaving the Palais des Nations on their way home from work. Mark Henley An individual light switch has been taped over and put on a timer to regulate the on and off time. Mark Henley One of the countless darkened corridors at the United Nations in Geneva. Mark Henley Two diplomats sitting and taking in the winter panorama in the darkened lobby and meeting area of Building E. Mark Henley The coffee vending machine in a dark room of the Tempus building. Mark Henley View into the empty Meeting Room Number IX at the United Nations in Geneva. Mark Henley Discussions in reparation for a conference the next day. The heating has been turned off, the room is cold and some warm clothes are appreciated. Mark Henley Another dark corridor at the United Nations in Geneva where the lights are turned off in order to reduce the electricity bill. Mark Henley A christmas tree seen through the window of one of the provisional building set up for the construction offices during the ongoing renovation work of the UN buildings in Geneva. Mark Henley This content was published on December 21, 2023 - 09:57 December 21, 2023 - 09:57 Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Swiss Films Advent Calendar This content was published on Dec 10, 2023 Dec 10, 2023 This year we’re presenting one film from our Swiss Films selection every day leading up to Christmas Day.
