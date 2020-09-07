EU deals 'patchy' and 'inappropriate'

Catherine McGuinness, Chair of the Policy & Resources Committee at the City of London Corporation, explains why the Swiss approach to treaty negotiations is better than that of the EU.

This content was published on September 7, 2020 - 16:15

The European Union insists that financial services in third countries should be equivalent to their own regulatory system. This demand has serious flaws, McGuinness argues.

Switzerland and Britain are negotiating a financial services treaty that should allow greater flexibility and allows for more certainty for banks and other financial players.

The City of London Corporation represents the interests of financial companies in London.



