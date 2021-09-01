Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

EXPO 2002

  • Green connecting bridges lead from the shore to the artificial cloud (Le nuage) on the Expo.02 Arteplage in Yverdon-Les-Bains. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
  • Visitors to the "Circuit" exhibition on the Expo.02 Arteplage in Yverdon-Les-Bains, try to cycle at the same rhythm so that the video projections can be seen on the screen. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
  • Numbers projected onto the walls in the "SwissLove" pavilion in Yverdon-Les-Bains allow the audience to compose their own personal story and watch it in the cinema. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
  • The monolith created by architect Jean Nouvel on the Expo.02 Arteplage in Murten. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
  • Visitors at the Arteplage Murten in the darkness of the "Blind Cow" exhibition. Inside the "Blind Cow" it is pitch dark, so the guests grapple with the lives of the visually impaired, through whom they are also entertained inside. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle
  • Guests walk on the bridge that connects the towers and the platform with the Expopark of the Arteplage in Biel. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
  • Visitors immerse themselves in virtual worlds during the Cyberhelvetia.ch exhibition at the Arteplage in Biel. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron
  • The Arteplage in Neuchâtel was entitled "Nature and Artificiality". Keystone / Regina Kuehne
  • "Ada", the intelligent space that functions similarly to the human nervous system, was one of the public's favourites at Expo 02 in Neuchâtel. Keystone / Thomas Jantscher
  • Two dwarf figures are fixed on the face of an artist during the "Living Exhibition" at the Theatre des Roseaux, on the Arteplage in Neuchâtel. Keystone / Fabrice Coffrini
    This content was published on September 1, 2021 - 08:29

    Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

    Share this story

    Join the conversation!

    With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.

    You can Login or register here.