Fashion, war and art: Michel Comte's photo gallery

  • Model Magdalena Frackowiak, for Viva Moda!, March 2011. Michel Comte
  • Actress Scarlett Johansson, photographed for Flaunt magazine, January 2016. Michel Comte
  • Model Cuba Tornado Scott, photographed for Vogue Italia, March 2015. Michel Comte
  • Actress Asia Argento, photographed for Yves St. Laurent (Marie Claire, November 2017). Michel Comte
  • Cuba Tornado Scott and Connor Tingley, photographed for Vogue Russia, January 2016. Michel Comte
  • Dylan Penn, photographed for Vogue Italia, December 2014. Michel Comte
  • Iggy Pop, June 2017. Michel Comte
  • Refugee camp of Kupljensko, Croatia. Red Cross mission, September 1995. ICRC/Michel Comte
  • A child soldier in Afghanistan, January 1995. Michel Comte/ICRC
  • Young landmines victim in Sukhumi, during the conflict between Abkhazia and Georgia. July 1995. ICRC/Michel Comte
  • Landmines victim during the conflict between Abkhazia and Georgia, July 1995. ICRC/Michel Comte
  • Bazda cave, Turkey, base of Comte's Land Art project. Michel Comte
  • Land Art project, Bazda Cave, Turkey; the project was completely destroyed by the recent earthquake in the region. Michel Comte
  • The desert area between Syria and Turkey where Michel Comte was setting up his monumental Land Art work. Michel Comte
