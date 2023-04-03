Culture Fashion, war and art: Michel Comte's photo gallery Model Magdalena Frackowiak, for Viva Moda!, March 2011. Michel Comte Actress Scarlett Johansson, photographed for Flaunt magazine, January 2016. Michel Comte Model Cuba Tornado Scott, photographed for Vogue Italia, March 2015. Michel Comte Actress Asia Argento, photographed for Yves St. Laurent (Marie Claire, November 2017). Michel Comte Cuba Tornado Scott and Connor Tingley, photographed for Vogue Russia, January 2016. Michel Comte Dylan Penn, photographed for Vogue Italia, December 2014. Michel Comte Iggy Pop, June 2017. Michel Comte Refugee camp of Kupljensko, Croatia. Red Cross mission, September 1995. ICRC/Michel Comte A child soldier in Afghanistan, January 1995. Michel Comte/ICRC Young landmines victim in Sukhumi, during the conflict between Abkhazia and Georgia. July 1995. ICRC/Michel Comte Landmines victim during the conflict between Abkhazia and Georgia, July 1995. ICRC/Michel Comte Bazda cave, Turkey, base of Comte's Land Art project. Michel Comte Land Art project, Bazda Cave, Turkey; the project was completely destroyed by the recent earthquake in the region. Michel Comte The desert area between Syria and Turkey where Michel Comte was setting up his monumental Land Art work. Michel Comte This content was published on April 3, 2023 April 3, 2023 minutes Other language: 1 Italiano (it) Moda, guerra e arte: carrellata su Michel Comte More More Anti-Semitism in Switzerland Anti-Semitic prejudices tend to rise to the surface during crises. Switzerland has a history of this kind of discrimination. Tags: Culture Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Swiss Film Selection SWI swissinfo.ch offers a selection of Swiss films in English chosen from the Swiss streaming platform Play Suisse. Share this story
