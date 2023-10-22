Federal elections show a more polarised Switzerland
Political scientist Lukas Golder offered his thoughts on the Swiss election results and what they could mean for Switzerland's relations abroad.
This content was published on October 22, 2023 - 23:17
Why weren't the Greens able to maintain their strides from 2019? What could the gains by the right-wing Swiss People's Party mean for relations with the EU? What do the election results mean for the make-up of the government?
SWI swissinfo.ch journalist Julie Hunt spoke with Lukas Golder, political scientist at the gfs.bern research institute, about Sunday's results. Above all, the strong position of the two major right-wing and left-wing parties showed the country is highly polarised, said Golder.
