The number of Swiss people doing sport is rising steadily, and these growing numbers are boosting demand for sport-related healthcare. Several sports medicine centres have opened in Geneva, notably at the La Tour and La Colline hospitals. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)
Fit and healthy Medicine adapts to amateur sport
The number of Swiss people doing sport is rising steadily, and these growing numbers are boosting demand for sport-related healthcare. Several sports medicine centres have opened in Geneva, notably at the La Tour and La Colline hospitals. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)