Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Fit and healthy Medicine adapts to amateur sport

...

The number of Swiss people doing sport is rising steadily, and these growing numbers are boosting demand for sport-related healthcare. Several sports medicine centres have opened in Geneva, notably at the La Tour and La Colline hospitals. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters