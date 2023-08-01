Five Swiss myths busted
This content was published on August 1, 2023 - 09:00
- Deutsch Zum 1. August: Fünf Klischees über die Schweiz im Check
- Español Los cinco mitos suizos que han sido refutados
- 中文 破解五大瑞士流言
- عربي خمس خرافات عن سويسرا نفندها!
- Français Cinq mythes suisses sous la loupe
- Pусский Разоблачаем пять неискоренимых мифов о Швейцарии
- 日本語 スイスにまつわる5つの迷信
- 中文 破解五大瑞士流言
- Italiano Cinque miti svizzeri sfatati
Mention “Switzerland” and a host of images spring to mind: cheese, chocolate, mountains, banks. To celebrate Swiss National Day on August 1, we unpicked five common myths about Switzerland.
Are all Swiss people rich? Do you become Swiss if you're born in Switzerland? Does the population speak Swiss? Do the trains always run on time? And did yodelling really originate here? Play the video for the answers.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.