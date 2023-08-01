Navigation

Five Swiss myths busted

This content was published on August 1, 2023 - 09:00

Mention “Switzerland” and a host of images spring to mind: cheese, chocolate, mountains, banks. To celebrate Swiss National Day on August 1, we unpicked five common myths about Switzerland.

Are all Swiss people rich? Do you become Swiss if you're born in Switzerland? Does the population speak Swiss? Do the trains always run on time? And did yodelling really originate here?  Play the video for the answers. 

