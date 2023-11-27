Fondue gallery

Navigation

  • Brazil finalist Clara Gaehwiler waits with her father (left in the black hat) in the queue to check the Gruyère cheese that will be used in the fondue. Only genuine Gruyère PDO cheese is authorised for the fondue prepared for the competition. swissinfo.ch
  • The Gruyère cheese was accompanied with local wine. swissinfo.ch
  • The event's president, Stéphane Jayet, congratulates the participants. swissinfo.ch
  • Clara Gaehwiler with her father Stephan Gaehwiler and president Stéphane Jayet. swissinfo.ch
  • After checking the Gruyère cheese, each fondue mixture was sealed and taken directly to the stage where the competition was held. swissinfo.ch
  • The finalists stood for almost three hours to take part in the competition. swissinfo.ch
  • Clara Gaehwiler prepares her fondue on stage with the last finalists. swissinfo.ch
  • The stress was palpable, but it did not steep into Clara Gaehwiler's recipe. swissinfo.ch
  • Many Brazilians living in Switzerland came to cheer on the fondue with a taste of Brazil. swissinfo.ch
  • Spectators wait to try the various fondues. swissinfo.ch
    This content was published on November 27, 2023 - 17:00

