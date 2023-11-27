Swiss Abroad Fondue gallery Brazil finalist Clara Gaehwiler waits with her father (left in the black hat) in the queue to check the Gruyère cheese that will be used in the fondue. Only genuine Gruyère PDO cheese is authorised for the fondue prepared for the competition. swissinfo.ch The Gruyère cheese was accompanied with local wine. swissinfo.ch The event's president, Stéphane Jayet, congratulates the participants. swissinfo.ch Clara Gaehwiler with her father Stephan Gaehwiler and president Stéphane Jayet. swissinfo.ch After checking the Gruyère cheese, each fondue mixture was sealed and taken directly to the stage where the competition was held. swissinfo.ch The finalists stood for almost three hours to take part in the competition. swissinfo.ch Clara Gaehwiler prepares her fondue on stage with the last finalists. swissinfo.ch The stress was palpable, but it did not steep into Clara Gaehwiler's recipe. swissinfo.ch Many Brazilians living in Switzerland came to cheer on the fondue with a taste of Brazil. swissinfo.ch Spectators wait to try the various fondues. swissinfo.ch This content was published on November 27, 2023 - 17:00 November 27, 2023 - 17:00 Other language: 1 Português (pt) Galeria do fondue Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Follow us on Telegram You can now also read us on Telegram. Follow this link to subscribe to our channel!
