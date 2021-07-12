Navigation

Forza Azzurri!

  • Flag-waving in Zurich. Walter Bieri/Keystone
  • Singing the national anthem at a public viewing in Lugano, in Italian-speaking Switzerland. Pablo Gianinazzi/Keystone
  • England scored after just two minutes, which didn't do Italian nerves any good Walter Bieri/Keystone
  • Italy went behind in the penalty shootout too Walter Bieri/Keystone
  • But the team held their nerve. Relief and joy in Lausanne Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone
  • A quiet Sunday night in Lausanne Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone
  • Hitting the streets in Lugano Pablo Gianinazzi/Keystone
  • More happy tifosi in Zurich Walter Bieri/Keystone
  • Football's coming Rome etc. Walter Bieri/Keystone
    This content was published on July 12, 2021 - 11:47

