Identities Forza Azzurri! Flag-waving in Zurich. Walter Bieri/Keystone Singing the national anthem at a public viewing in Lugano, in Italian-speaking Switzerland. Pablo Gianinazzi/Keystone England scored after just two minutes, which didn't do Italian nerves any good Walter Bieri/Keystone Italy went behind in the penalty shootout too Walter Bieri/Keystone But the team held their nerve. Relief and joy in Lausanne Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone A quiet Sunday night in Lausanne Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone Hitting the streets in Lugano Pablo Gianinazzi/Keystone More happy tifosi in Zurich Walter Bieri/Keystone Football's coming Rome etc. Walter Bieri/Keystone This content was published on July 12, 2021 - 11:47 July 12, 2021 - 11:47 Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.
