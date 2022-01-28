Navigation

From stable to house

  • Swiss architects at the firm Gasser, Derungs converted this historical cowshed and hay store in Scharans, canton Graubünden, into a residential building. Bodo Mertoglu
  • The idea for the converted cowshed in Scharans was to respect the existing building but also create a new definition of space, in other words to create a house within a cowshed. Bodo Mertoglu
  • In the small village of Madulain in the canton of Graubünden, Schmidlin Architekten have converted - or repurposed - a hay barn that was standing empty in the centre of the village and turned it into an art hub. Constructive Alps
  • The barn has remained practically unchanged, apart from the installation of lighting. There is no heating; the climate inside is regulated by the solid quarry stone brickwork. Constructive Alps
  • In the mountain municipality of Sagogn farm buildings that are typical of the region may be converted into second homes thanks to the favorable legal situation and cooperation with the Graubünden Department for the Preservation of Historical Monuments. von Mann Architektur
  • The character of the barn in its knitted construction has been preserved and can be experienced inside. von Mann Architektur
  • This large barn was converted into a heated cultural venue called Clavadeira in the small village of Riom, canton Graubünden. The architects Remo Derungs and Carmen Gasser Derungs tried to preserve the atmosphere of the space. The project was awarded the Wakker Prize 2018. Keystone / Christian Beutler
  • In the small village of Pozzo in the Lombardy Alps (Italy), a former stable was converted into a chapel for the dead. Italian architect Sergio Ghirardelli placed the chapel as box inside the building. Constructive alps
  • This more than 200-year-old barn in Beatenberg, canton Bern, was built using traditional log construction methods. The vacant barn was renovated with the support of the cantonal monument preservation and heritage protection authorities which ensured that its original character was respected. It is rented out by the foundation Ferien im Baudenkmal (Holidays in Historical Buildings). Stiftung Ferien im Baudenkmal
  • Holidays in Historical Buildings is a project combining tourism and the preservation of historical monuments in Switzerland. It takes over buildings that have fallen into disrepair and are threatened with demolition and restores them gently, giving them a future as holiday properties. Gataric-fotografie.ch
  • This barn in the village centre of Soglio, canton Graubünden, was converted by Runelli Architects. Ruinelli Associati
  • In terms of structure, tamped concrete takes over the role of the old, traditional brickwork. This is an attempt to merge the old structure with the new, as if the tamped concrete were the logical, contemporary continuation of the old stone walls. Ruinelli Associati
  • Near Berlin, a stylist and a photographer have transformed a former stable into a photo studio. Ruben Beilby
  • It was remodelled for a small budget of €150,000 (CHF156,000), according to plans by Helga Blocksdorf Architektur. Ruben Beilby
