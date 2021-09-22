Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
From the Swiss Solidarity archives

  • The first Swiss Solidarity radio broadcast on September 26, 1946. The guest is a Swiss woman from Vaud who has taken in a British orphan. Keystone / Str Ho
  • Roger Nordmann (left) and Jack Rollan, the founders of Swiss Solidarity, November 1946. Chaîne du Bonheur
  • Canned food collected and sorted in a warehouse after a flood on the Moselle in December 1948. Chaîne du Bonheur
  • A campaign in January 1948 that collected books for donation to a sanatorium. Keystone / Walter Studer
  • Material collected for the Italian victims of the floods in the Po valley, December 1951. Chaîne du Bonheur
  • Volunteer calling for donations for the Italian victims of the floods of the Po plain, December 1951. Chaîne du Bonheur
  • Raising money for Swiss Solidarity in Geneva in January 1967. Keystone / Vaterlaus
  • Selling flowers to raise money. Chaîne du Bonheur
  • Collecting donations for earthquake-stricken Sicily in a school in Renens (canton of Vaud) in 1968. Keystone / Str
  • In 1971, on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Swiss Solidarity launched a nationwide appeal for donations for the children of Bangladesh. Keystone / Joe Widmer
  • Sixty children from Chernobyl, directly affected by the 1986 nuclear reactor disaster, were welcomed at Zurich airport in July 1991. Funds raised by Swiss Solidarity enabled them to spend a three-week vacation in Switzerland. Keystone / Str
  • Collecting pledges on Swiss television in November 1991. Keystone / Str
  • A Swiss Solidarity collection for projects to support unemployed people in Switzerland, September 1992. Keystone / Str
  • Raising funds for the victims of the 1992 civil war in Somalia. Keystone / Str
  • Counting donations for the fundraising campaign for the displaced persons in Rwanda in 1994. Around CHF10 million was raised. Keystone / Patrick Aviolat
