Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Gallery of Sitting Bull

  • Sioux boy in 1883 by the entrance in the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania (left) and as a student three years later (right). Collection Manuel Menrath
  • Native American tent camp at the Catholic Sioux Congress on Cherry Creek, Cheyenne River Reservation, South Dakota, July 3-6, 1894. Photo detail shows about one-fourth of the entire camp. Collection Manuel Menrath
  • The Navajo Tom Torlino 1882 when he joined the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania and as a student three years later. Collection Manuel Menrath
  • Re-enacted scene of Sitting Bull's arrest by representatives of the Native American police in front of his log cabin. After 1890. Collection Manuel Menrath
  • Dining room at the Immaculate Conception Indian School, Stephan, Crow Creek Reservation, South Dakota, 1896. Collection Manuel Menrath
  • Benedictine woman with Native American girl in Fort Yates, Standing Rock Reservation, North Dakota, around 1890. Collection Manuel Menrath
  • Sitting Bulls Grab, Fort Yates, Standing Rock Reservation, North Dakota, around 1920, in background a catholic cemetery. Collection Manuel Menrath
  • Burial of the five Indian policemen who perished in the December 15, 1890 arrest attempt that proved fatal to Sitting Bull. Catholic Cemetery, Fort Yates, Standing Rock Reservation, North Dakota, December 17, 1890. Collection Manuel Menrath
  • Native American catechist at work at the Standing Rock Reservation, North Dakota, around 1907. Collection Manuel Menrath
  • Bischop Martin Marty with clergymen in front of the entrance of the bishop's residence in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, around 1892. Collection Manuel Menrath
  • Teachers with students in front of the building of the Immaculate Conception Indian School, Stephan, Crow Creek Reservation, South Dakota, around 1890. Collection Manuel Menrath
  • Farm School Band, Kenel, Standing Rock Reservation, South Dakota, not dated. Collection Manuel Menrath
    This content was published on August 8, 2021 - 10:00

