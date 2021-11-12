Geneva Internationals: Showcasing youth-driven solutions for a better future

Meet Marina Wutholen, a journalist who dedicated her life to informing people. She now also connects young people who have ideas for a more sustainable and equal world.

This content was published on November 12, 2021 - 12:55

Katharina Wecker

Marina Wutholen is CEO of dev.tv, an NGO that produces documentaries about human rights, humanitarian, and environmental issues. She chose her job because informing people means empowering them. But she realised that providing people with information is sometimes not enough to inspire change. This is why she founded the Young Activists Summit in Geneva, which brings together young people from around the world who have concrete ideas to solve environmental and humanitarian problems.

Switzerland’s second biggest city hosts a vast variety of international organisations like the UN’s European headquarters and the World Health Organization. Geneva is home to about 750 non-governmental organisations and 177 diplomatic missions. More than 32,000 people from around the world work at these organisations. In our series “Geneva Internationals” we portray some of these people.