This content was published on May 20, 2013 3:18 PM May 20, 2013 - 15:18

A number of countries are ready to pay a high price to entice international organisations to move away from Geneva. Hosting a branch of the United Nations or other major organisations offers prestige and generates a lot of money.

Denmark is said to be trying to lure about a third of the employees of the United Nations’ Children Fund, UNICEF, from Geneva to Copenhagen.The Danish authorities are reportedly offering moving costs, rent and a lump sum to attract staff to a new complex in a suburb of Copenhagen where the city’s UN agencies are being housed. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.