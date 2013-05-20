A number of countries are ready to pay a high price to entice international organisations to move away from Geneva. Hosting a branch of the United Nations or other major organisations offers prestige and generates a lot of money.
Denmark is said to be trying to lure about a third of the employees of the United Nations’ Children Fund, UNICEF, from Geneva to Copenhagen.The Danish authorities are reportedly offering moving costs, rent and a lump sum to attract staff to a new complex in a suburb of Copenhagen where the city’s UN agencies are being housed. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)