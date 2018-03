This content was published on May 4, 2011 6:13 PM May 4, 2011 - 18:13

Sax player George Robert, along with faculty members of Switzerland's Lausanne Conservatory (Canton Vaud), pays hommage to sax legend Michael Brecker. All selections were composed and arranged by Brecker's longtime musical friend Jim McNeely. Silver Spheres George Robert Jazztet

Links Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018