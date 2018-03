This content was published on July 14, 2008 10:54 AM Jul 14, 2008 - 10:54

Switzerland has been inundated with Dutch fans ever since the Euro 2008 football championships began, and one of their favourite camping grounds is the "Orange-Dorp" in Laupen, about 20 minutes by train from Bern. swissinfo went to find out what goes on there. (Julie Hunt, swissinfo)





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.