This content was published on October 13, 2010 9:20 AM Oct 13, 2010 - 09:20

Panning for gold in Napf.

The first discovery of gold in Switzerland was in the central Napf area, and prospectors have been panning for nuggets there since Roman times. If you fancy trying to strike it rich, there are organised courses in Napf on which you can learn to identify gold flake in the creeks. (Julie Hunt, swissinfo.ch, 2003)

