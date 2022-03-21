Culture Grapefruit Book swissinfo.ch swissinfo.ch swissinfo.ch This content was published on March 21, 2022 - 08:46 March 21, 2022 - 08:46 More More The fight for gender equality in Swiss art institutions Art museums are still mostly occupied by works made by men. Awareness has only recently been raised in Switzerland, stirring the cultural scene. Tags: Culture Sport Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Share this story
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.