Gurlitt at the Kunstmuseum Bern

  • Max Beckmann, Zandvoordt Strandcafé [Zandvoordt beach cafe], 1934, watercolour with gouache over traces of a preliminary drawing with charcoal on paper, 49.9 x 65 cm. Kunstmuseum Bern, Legat Cornelius Gurlitt
  • Wassily Kandinsky, Schweres Schweben [Heavy Hovering], 1924, Black and coloured ink and watercolour on cardboard, 48.5 x 33.6 cm. Kunstmuseum Bern, Legat Cornelius Gurlitt 2014
  • Claude Monet, Waterloo Bridge, temps gris [Waterloo Bridge, grey weather], 1903 Oil on textile support, 65 x 101.5 cm. Kunstmuseum Bern, Legat Cornelius Gurlitt 2014
  • Auguste Rodin, La Danaïde, 1885, Bronze, 22 x 39 x 25.5 cm. Kunstmuseum Bern, Legat Cornelius Gurlitt 2014
  • Franz Marc, Pferde in Landschaft, [Horses in Landscape], 1911, watercolour and opaque white with graphite pencil over preliminary drawing with graphite pencil on groundwood paper, 23,5 x 29,6 cm. Kunstmuseum Bern, Legat Cornelius Gurlitt 2014
  • George Grosz, o. T. (Strassenszene) [Street scene], undated pen and black ink over watercolour, on paper (vergé). 47,9 x 56,6 cm. Kunstmuseum Bern, Legat Cornelius Gurlitt 2014
  • Edvard Munch, August Strindberg, 1896, lithograph in black and grey, (with chalk, ink and mezzotint) on grey paper (vélin), 66.5 x 49.6 cm. Kunstmuseum Bern, Legat Cornelius Gurlitt 2014
  • Paul Cézanne, La Montagne Sainte-Victoire, [Sainte-Victoire mountain], 1897, Oil on textile support, 73 x 91.5 cm. Kunstmuseum Bern, Legat Cornelius Gurlitt 2014
