Hacking as a tool for highlighting grievances

Hacker Tillie Kottmann exposes security holes in computer systems and has been charged in the United States for making them public.

This content was published on March 5, 2022 - 10:00

For Kottmann, tracking down digital vulnerabilities provides a dose of euphoria and adrenaline. The hacker wants to shine a light on data of public interest.

This video portrait is part of the “Digital offensive” series by Swiss public television SRF. It looks at the work of five young people trying to make a difference in the digital world. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)