Happy as an invasive clam?

Asian clams are among the foreign shellfish taking over Swiss waters, causing serious problems for local ecosystems and infrastructure. Could harvesting and eating them be a solution? Our reporter went clam digging and cooked up her catch.

This content was published on September 6, 2022 - 09:00


