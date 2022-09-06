Happy as an invasive clam?
Asian clams are among the foreign shellfish taking over Swiss waters, causing serious problems for local ecosystems and infrastructure. Could harvesting and eating them be a solution? Our reporter went clam digging and cooked up her catch.This content was published on September 6, 2022 - 09:00
