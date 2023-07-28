Herzog & de Meuron: how they work their architectural magic

Switzerland’s famous architect duo, Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron, are in the limelight again: this time at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

This content was published on July 28, 2023 - 08:47

Julie Hunt Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001.

A special exhibition features hundreds of objects from the Herzog & de Meuron design process, providing an insight into how their projects have come together.

The Basel-based partners are best known for their large-scale designs, including the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, the Bird’s Nest Olympic arena in Beijing and the Tate Modern gallery in London.

But the focus this time at the London exhibition is on their latest project in Zurich. Their 200-bed children’s hospital is set to become the largest in Switzerland for the care of children and adolescents.

The hospital aims to provide highly specialised care for children together with research, teaching and to foster a new generation of academics in the field of child healthcare. The project in Zürich-Lengg will replace the Hottinger quarter facility, which has outgrown its current capacity. It is expected to be competed in 2024.

