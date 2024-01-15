Navigation

Herzog & de Meuron Gallery

  • The new Messe Basel trade fair building by Herzog & de Meuron was opened on April 23 ,2013. Keystone/Georgios Kefalas
  • The Laban Dance Centre in London, UK. Keystone
  • The Prada Aoyama building in Tokyo, Japan. Keystone
  • The M+ is a museum for visual culture in Hong Kong. It opened in November 2021. Peter Parks/AFP
  • The national stadium is also known as the Bird's Nest. It was built for the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2008 Summer Paralympics. Keystone/Ng Han Guan
  • The Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany. Keystone
  • The Actelion Business Centre in Allschwil, Switzerland. Justin Hession/Keystone
  • The Allianz Arena, a football stadium in Munich, Germany. Christoph Ulrich/Keystone
  • 56 Leonard Street in Manhattan, USA. R. Grosskopf/Keystone
    This content was published on January 15, 2024 - 15:00

