Herzog & de Meuron Gallery

The new Messe Basel trade fair building by Herzog & de Meuron was opened on April 23 ,2013. Keystone/Georgios Kefalas The Laban Dance Centre in London, UK. Keystone The Prada Aoyama building in Tokyo, Japan. Keystone The M+ is a museum for visual culture in Hong Kong. It opened in November 2021. Peter Parks/AFP The national stadium is also known as the Bird's Nest. It was built for the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2008 Summer Paralympics. Keystone/Ng Han Guan The Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany. Keystone The Actelion Business Centre in Allschwil, Switzerland. Justin Hession/Keystone The Allianz Arena, a football stadium in Munich, Germany. Christoph Ulrich/Keystone 56 Leonard Street in Manhattan, USA. R. Grosskopf/Keystone This content was published on January 15, 2024 - 15:00
